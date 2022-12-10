A recent video of popular Nigerian dancer Poco Lee fighting with some policemen on the street of Lagos Island has gone viral online stirring reactions

Poco Lee was sighted in the trending video in a very agitated manner that isn't popular with him as he tackled the men that accosted him

Close celebrity pals of the entertainer have all taken to social media to react to Poco's confrontation with the police as they all note that he is very person who rarely gets angry

Famous Nigerian dancer Iwe Pascal, better known by his stage name, Poco Lee recently went viral online for something he isn't popular for.

In a viral clip, the singer was sighted online getting involved in a physical tussle with men of the Nigerian police force.

Popular Nigerian dancer Poco Lee trends online as a video of him fighting some police officers go viral. Photo credit: @pocolee/@instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Poco Lee is quite famous within the music industry as a very happy personality who harbours no beef against anybody or any faction.

Many celebrity colleagues of his have all reacted to the viral clip as they note that whatever might have happened was the fault of the police officers because Poco Lee isn't the type of person who seeks trouble.

Watch the viral clips of Poco Lee and Nigerian police officers fighting below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Poco Lee getting physical with Nigerian police officers

@_deagram:

"The way Pocolee is always happy, people like these when they get angry, nobody can stop them."

@eriggapaperboi:

"As my guy happy reach Nigeria still find means to vex am chai !!!! What Nigeria cannot do does not exist."

@bestdressednigerians:

"If police wey never buy Christmas hair for him babe catch u this period ehn, u go hear word."

@paramountkomedy:

"Nigeria police see sey e too dey happy na y."

@teeh_lyfstyle:

"Police is never your friend."

@vanzyvanz:

"The worst checkpoint in the whole of VI ! They literally oppress people there."

@ika_promoter:

"Nigeria Police No know say him be dancer."

@iamslowdog:

"Naija police no Dey carry eye see young fresh boys wey carry better motor. I no know weda na crime to be fresh in Nigeria. Tufiakwa. Ndiala."

In 5 years that I have known Poco Lee, I have never seen him angry - Mr Hyenana

Legit.ng after sighting the viral video of Poco Lee and Nigerian policemen getting physical online reached out to the dancer's friend, popular comedian and skit maker Mr Hyenana.

The comic expressed amazement about Poco's physical brawl with men of the Nigerian police force noting that his known Poco Lee for over five years and he has never seen him angry. He said:

"I've known Poco Lee for over 5 years and I’ve never seen him vex before. Whatever it could be that caused the fracas, all I would say for now is that the Nigerian Police need to take things easy."

While popular music executive and label owner Soso Soberekon had this to say about the policemen Poco Lee got involved with:

"Those police men at Eko Hotel roundabout are professional beggars and notorious, if you don’t give them money they will harass you if you no level."

