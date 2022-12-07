Controversial Nigerian singer Portable recently stirred reactions online with a viral clip he shared on his page as he brags about his success after attending a show in Warri

The Afrostreet music sensation, in the videos posted on his page, was sighted flaunting wades of naira notes that were sprayed on him at a show

Portable could be heard in the viral video bragging that no one has collected and would attend more shows than him this December while noting that he is no longer an upcoming artist

Famous controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable, is at it again, as he takes to social media to flaunt the river of money sprayed on him at a recent show he performed at.

The outspoken Afrostreet music sensation couldn't help but brag about his recent successes while standing in the middle of a river of naira notes.

Singer Portable trends online as a video of him flaunting the money he was sprayed at a show stirs reactions. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

In the viral video sighted online, the singer could be heard bragging that it is a must for his fans to spray him after receiving the payment to attend and perform at a show.

He also noted that he should no longer be addressed as an upcoming artist because young starters in the music industry don't go on tours.

See the video of Portable flaunting the river of money he was sprayed with at a show:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Portable flaunting river of cash online

@fimybaby:

"Our king, let’s enjoy."

@bellokreb:

"I can see the new currency."

@musicbyserafu_:

"The fact that he’s just happy to see money and not caring how low or high it is as a whole is really fun to watch tbh. He’s actually grateful for any amount as long as he receives..."

@king_focus_001:

"No be 20 Naira I dey see so? This guy don finish, he no get shame at all."

@wizkidgirlfriend:

"This money no reach 2500."

@dubbie_honcho:

"The more Una Dey hate on portable the more he’s making more money. Baba sabi showbizz die."

@dmav_gallary:

"Nothing pain me pass say I no see even one #500 note fr there."

@realpaul___:

"This money no reach 1m and you dey do show off nawah for you oo."

