A video of Nigerian singer Davido has currently surfaced in the online community amid news of his performance at the World Cup Ceremony

The viral clip captured Davido stepping out of a plane with a customized blanket of his late son’s face wrapped around him

Music executive Ubi Franklin and Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudu, were also sighted in the viral clip

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido is trending yet again in the online community following speculations that he has arrived in Qatar ahead of his first public performance in a while.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that fans and supporters of the grieving musician were excited after Stephen Hung announced that Davido would be performing at the World Cup ceremony.

Kemi Filani reports that the music star has arrived in the country ahead of his planned performance which is still days away.

The same outlet reported a video showing the moment Davido arrived in the country alongside some team members.

The clip which has since gone viral in the online community captured the 30BG musician alighting from a plane and was spotted wrapped in a blanket customized with the face of his late son, Ifeanyi.

Music executive Ubi Franklin was also spotted in the video alongside Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, and his official DJ, Ecool.

Davido and Chioma make first public appearance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that social media users got excitement after videos and photos of Davido surfaced online during his uncle, Ademola Adeleke's swearing-in ceremony in Osun state.

The singer who heavily supported his uncle summoned the courage to come out and witness his inauguration as the new governor of the state.

Surprisingly, Davido wasn't alone as a video that made it to the internet captured the moment his dad asked about Chioma's whereabouts.

Davido proceeded to tell answer his dad and hours later, more photos and videos of the grieving mother were shared online.

Fans and supporters showered words of prayers and support for the two and hailed them for having the strength to face the public so soon.

