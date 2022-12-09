Nigerian actress Regina Daniels' first son Munir Nwoko has joined his dad Ned Nwoko’s campaign train

This comes as Munir was seen chanting PDP with the people responding in a funny video shared by Regina

The video has stirred funny reactions from netizens as many laugh at the way Munir was serious with the chant

It was not long before Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' first son, Munir Nwoko joined in campaigning for his billionaire father, Ned Nwoko who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 Delta North senatorial election.

In a funny video, Regina shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, December 8, Munir who was carried by Ned was seen chanting the PDP slogan to the people in attendance.

The video showed the people happily responding to his chant as they said “Power to the people.”

Sharing the video Regina added a caption that read:

“Mount Ned in Idumuje Ugboko is a home for all. This is the usual crowd at most hours. The gate of mount Ned is always open to the people. It is a place where men, women and youths of Anioma meet to demonstrate their constant support. I am always available to provide support and advice to the people.”

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

tonytipon:

"Moon osinor gini biko nu that guy rugged pass his father."

jas_mine_4lp:

"Make una Dey play ooh."

delishdiningcalgary:

"Thats my village oo. Idumuje ugboko london. My proud village."

myss_teema_:

"It’s moon for me tho."

ikechukwuchinenye222:

"Lady G my love."

theodora0406:

"Moon just made me smile tonight❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

stainlessgenny:

"Man of the moment ."

nazababy27:

"Awwwwww, it's Prince saying PDP for me."

