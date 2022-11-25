Popular skit maker Mr Funny ‘Oga Sabinus’ is currently working on a movie which he said would be out in the cinema soon

Some of the pictures Sabinus shared online showed celebrities like Tobi Bakre, Lasisi Elenu, among others were also part of the cast

However, the pictures have stirred funny reactions on social media as some of Sabinus’ fans pointed out he was putting on a new shoe different from his popular black one

Much-loved Nigerian skit maker Mr Funny, also known as Oga Sabinus, has hinted to his fans about a new movie he is working on.

Sabinus, who is known for short skits, seems to be ready to take Nollywood by storm as he said the movie would be available at cinemas across the country.

Sabinus shares pictures from his new movie shoot. Credit: @sabinus1

Some pictures from the movie locations which Sabinus shared show skit maker and actor Lasisi Elenu, Tobi Bakre, among others, were present.

Sharing the pictures via his official Twitter handle, the funny man wrote:

“Sabinus the movie coming to the cinema near you.”

Fans react as Sabinus shares pictures from new movie location

omoiyabenz:

"Abeg who buy @Sabinus1_ new shoe."

1amemmanuel:

"You never drop movie, but we don know seeh you commit...."

divineeakachi:

"Sabinus in a movie with soso, it will be so funny I really can't wait."

veeker:

"No watch this movie when you dey eat ..you fit choke from laugh ."

olapekunlakeside:

"I don’t think any other skit maker utilize their character better than SABINUS character."

therealcasey:

"Sabinus you don change shoe."

swagnito:

"I would personally pay for 10 people to see this movie. My support for making my day with your skits."

pelly_:

"You dun finally change that black airforce."

Sabinus’ new movie is confidential

Legit.ng’s Olumide Alake reached out to two of Oga Sabinus’ close associates, Twizzzy and Comedian Nduka, for more details on the skit maker’s new movie.

Comedian Nduka said:

“I have been in port harcourt since the shoot I have no idea.”

Twizzzy, in his response, stressed that details of the new movie are confidential.

In his words:

“I have nothing at all. It’s been confidential.”

Sabinus speaks about his experience at Dubai airport

The skit maker was in the news after he shared a video of him comparing Dubai airport to that of Nigeria.

Mr Funny, while sharing the treatment he received at Dubai airport, revealed that no one asked him for money as he cast a shade at Nigerians.

In his words:

"I don waka all through Dubai airport, nobody don beg me for money, no baba show me love na u dey chop my data, I still dey find who dey chop my data here, I no dey talk to Nigerians you know."

