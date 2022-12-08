A returning Nigeria-American filmmaker, Taiwo Oduala, has been trending online recently after he announced his plans to shoot a documentary on Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke

The report of a documentary set to be shot about Sen. Ademola Adeleke, who was recently sworn in as the fifth democratically elected governor of Osun state, has stirred emotions

Many netizens have reacted to the report noting that it is too early and shouldn't be taken as a priority; some even said that he is yet to be in office for even a month

A Nigerian-American filmmaker, Taiwo Oduala, recently sparked outrage online with his announcement about working on plans to shoot a documentary about the newly sworn-in Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Nigerians reacted to the news, slamming the idea of it, as they noted that it was too early for such charades because there was so much needed to be done, and a documentary wasn't a priority.

Nigerians react to the announcement that a documentary about the life of Ademola Adeleke and his victories is set to be shot. Photo credit: @davido/@aadeleke_01/@taiwooduala

Some even went on to note that the governor is yet to be in office for up to a month, and all they've heard or seen him do is dance, sack people, and now plans to shoot a documentary about his victories.

See Taiwo Oduala's statement announcing his plans to shoot a documentary about Gov Ademola Adeleke:

See how netizens reacted to the announcement about a documentary set to be shot on the life of Ademola Adeleke

@ada_daaeileen:

"Just imagine the nonsense. Celebrating his victory as per what? From the USA where he lives, does such a thing happen? From dancing to sacking, now documentary. People are dying of hunger, and the youths in that states need jobs, payment of salaries, and building of infrastructure, yet nonsense is what is being prioritized."

@el_nificent1909:

"It’s too early to invest in a documentary at least work small so there will be additional value to the documentary."

@tundetanwa:

"Allow this man to concentrate on the task ahead of him just talk say you wan chop abi which one is documentary again?"

@henr8409:

"Adeleke should be careful of people that'll not add value to his government."

@theestarnight:

"It's to attract foreign investors because osun state is lacking foreign investment compared to resources we have."

@official__teewealth:

"Nigeria suppose dey Netflix normally."

@wholesalesperfumeoil:

"Osun state to the world."

