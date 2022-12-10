Daniel Banjo who is better known as D'banj has taken to social media to break his silence following his arrest by the ICPC

In a recent tweet, the singer maintained that he has no connections with fraud and simply assisted in an ongoing investigation

Recall the news of D'banj's arrest went viral on social media with many people including celebrities weighing in

Days after news of his arrest broke on the internet, D'banj has spoken out for the first time.

Real name Daniel Banjo, the singer took to his Twitter account to speak on the incident, explaining that he was 'invited' and not arrested as reported in the news.

The singer started out by thanking the world supposedly for the support received, before proceeding to explain his dealing with the ICPC.

According to the tweet, he was invited to assist the commission with an ongoing investigation.

He ended the tweet with stating that he was not in anyway involved in fraud.

He wrote:

"Global thank you to the world. I was invited to an ongoing investigation in ICPC. I have assisted the commission with all I know and I am confident in their capacity to unravel the truth in the matter. I have no business with fraud, all I do is #choplife."

See tweet below:

Social media users share thoughts as D'banj breaks silence

yujinjethro:

"He might be innocent and he might be guilty."

chyachebe:

"This story no clear, I believe person wey no enter water no fit drown. There must so."

olardunie:

"Normal level for naija."

eancah_damsel:

"Chop life for life "

ifythereano:

"You don collect your own."

D'banj: "Should we shy away from the truth?" Regina Askia reacts as Alexx Ekubo cautions her in a chat

The report of music veteran D’banj’s arrest has been received with different reactions on social media as veteran actress Regina Askia was cautioned against sharing her opinion about it by Alexx Ekubo.

In screenshots of a chat Askia shared, Alexx appealed to her to take down her post on D’banj’s arrest, adding that it was not in their place to do so.

In her response, the actress appreciated him for looking out for her as she wondered why people would have to shy away from the truth because of backlash.

