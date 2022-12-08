Since after he dropped a 16 bars flow to diss Wizkid, Nigerian rapper Oladips has been in the news a lot for numerous reasons that seem to have created causes for alarm

The rapper recently made a statement during an Instagram live session on his page while he noted that if he sole wishes, he could decide to troll and diss Davido

This comment has, however, come back to bite him in his behind as many 30BG fans stormed his page to drag him for choosing to go after their principal

Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji better known as Oladips, recently seemed to have earned himself a free pass at trending online with some of the statements he made about ace singer Davido.

Oladips is one of the first rappers that responded to Wizkid's viral comment about hip-hop music being dead and boring. Within 24 hours of Wizzy's statement going viral, Dips dropped a 16-bars diss track, where he trolled the singer for making such a comment about his craft and industry.

Nigerian rapper Oladips trends online after he came for Davido and says he could diss the singer. Photo credit: @oladipsoflife/@davido

Source: Instagram

However, he has since then come out to apologise to Wizkid and requested an opportunity to work with the singer.

But he has yet again come after the popular Afrobeat artist Davido, noting that if he sole chooses to, he could wake up one day and decide to go after the DMW boss by releasing a diss track to drag him brutally.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Listen to Oladips comment about dragging Davido below:

See how netizens reacted to Oladips comment about him wanting to drag Davido

@suraj_danfarashee:

"He for collect woto woto cos we no dey joke with OBO matter."

@cashy__01:

"Them no born your papa well, you tress pass you collect."

@richieace7_:

"God wan punish this one… no wonder wey that small kid call una Broke boys.. and we Dey fight for una.. You diss my Godfather you collect.. OBO is not anybodys mate."

@king_sarzofficial:

"You go think say nah fc wey no get sense you Dey follow do rubbish."

@07_zillah:

"Na that one go be your final."

@el_dami17:

"Sha Dey diss all your helpers away no be your fault..."

@sodybar:

"This one due for yabaleft admission. I thought it was a joke."

@official_bms1:

"Na you remain when dem go beat for this industry if you try OBO."

"Mr she tell me say": Oladips knocks Wizkid with diss track for saying rap is dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Oladips is the latest celebrity to feel the wrath of Wizkid FC after he called out his colleague.

Oladips dropped a diss track and noted that the same rap Wizkid trashed is what pushed people like him to the peak of his career.

Shading Wizkid's famous line in his song, 'she tell me say', Oladips urged his colleague to ask questions before jumping to conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng