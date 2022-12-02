Nigerian singer Oladips is currently under fire on social media after he boldly called out Wizkid with a diss track

Wizkid had earlier in an interview disclosed that rap is dead, and the statement did not sit well with Oladips

The singer suggested that the Bad To Me crooner take a back seat with his popular 'she tell me say' lyrics

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Oladips is the latest celebrity to feel the wrath of Wizkid FC after he called out his colleague.

Oladips dropped a diss track and noted that the same rap Wizkid trashed is what pushed people like him to the peak of his career.

Wizkid FC drag Oladips for coming after their fave Photo credit: @oladipsoflife/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Shading Wizkid's popular line in his songs, 'she tell me say', Oladips urged his colleague to ask questions before jumping to conclusions.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reactions to Oladips' diss track

jar_ad1929:

"This one still de rap? Portable get level pass this one make e go sit down de watch greatness ❤️"

_____walegold_____:

"Wizkid don dey talk too much, and he dey pain me shaa."

iam_yeyeoganla:

"So what’s the meaning of dis now? You want to use popsy to trendNo way!!"

jasonsickbeats:

"I wish he would have promoted the Genre and not talk it down with his platform even if he makes more money than most hip-hop artistes. "

zin_durga:

"Na because of people like am make wizkid talk am "

breeze_411:

"This boy no even care about his mental health na wizzy u wan dey drag lmao "

corygrafix:

"Lol Oladips no vex if person wan really vex for Big Wiz normally na u?"

temidayoadewale01:

"When Olamide said rap no Dey pay again u think say na joke oladips wey never achieve pass portable Dey diss."

Wizkid unfollows everybody on Instagram

Internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Wizkid sparked emotions online as he unfollowed all his colleagues and other celebrity mates on Instagram.

Wizkid's recent cleansing of his social media page came just a day after it was reported that the singer had unfollowed Adekunle Gold and his female protege Tems.

However, with the latest development, fans took to the singer's page to react as they queried him on the clear-out.

Source: Legit.ng