Actor Yul Edochie has reacted to his dad Pete Edochie's statement on his decision to marry a second wife

Yul begged to allow others like Wizkid and Uche Ogbodo to trend as he expressed surprise people were still talking about his second marriage

The actor's comment, as expected, sparked reactions from netizens as many continued to drag him

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, in a post on Instagram, reacted to the report of his dad and veteran actor Pete Edochie’s interview on his marriage to Judy Austin.

In a recent interview with Vanguard, Pete Edochie, who marked his 53rd wedding anniversary in October, revealed he didn’t feel good about his son’s decision to marry a second wife since he is a Christian.

Yul Edochie says he is surprised his 2nd marriage is still a point of discussion. Credit: @yuledochie @petedochie

Yul Edochie reacts to the report of his dad's interview

Yul, however, was not ready to let the report shared by popular blogger Linda Ikeji on Instagram slide as he took to the comment section to question it.

According to Yul, there were other trending issues like actress Uche Ogbodo and Wizkid’s drama.

He wrote;

“My matter still dey ground? Una wan use my own spoil other people own. Allow Wizkid and Uche Ogbodo to trend in peace naa. This is their time.”

See his post below:

A screenshot of Yul Edochie's post. Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

As expected, some Nigerians criticised the actor, calling him names. See some of their reactions below:

cooky9921:

"@abuzzyy useless mumu like you, you and your generation are fools ewu kambia you should face your own pathetic life. Not as bitter as yours… so if na person family matter waiting carry your useless self come the comment here.. get out."

gozie.patri:

"@yuledochie small shame deh good sometimes.."

p.r.e.s.h.y__00:

"@yuledochie shameless man."

hefy_darlene:

"@yuledochie nobody Dey notice you so REST na ur papa whey grant interview u for they tell that one Mtcheeeeeew."

ms_pet:

"@yuledochie your own na hot one, e no go ever trend finish.."

