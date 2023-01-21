Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has penned a motivational message to his fans and followers as he encouraged them to be of help to others

According to the actor, there is too much hate and envy in the world as he urged netizens to promote love

The actor’s message was, however, received differently as many of his followers dragged him while asking him to lead by example

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has come under fire after he penned a motivational message about love.

Yul, who has repeatedly been criticized since getting married to a second wife, in his message reminded his fans that they can't live forever, hence, the need to love their creator and neighbours.

Yul Edochie encourages fans to help those in need.

Source: Instagram

The actor further urged his followers to learn to assist according to their capabilities.

An extract from his post read:

“Always remember, none of us will be here forever. All the material things, the fame, the hustle, the enjoyment, we will leave all behind and pass on. Love God and love your neighbour the way you love yourself. Lend a helping hand to someone out there whenever you can.”

See the post below:

Netizens drag Yul Edochie for preaching about love

See some of the reactions below:

loyceana:

"I wish you could have been in your Wife May shoes just for few seconds, betrayal hurts. May the Lord open your eyes one day for you to understand ."

gennyluv2:

"Practice what you preach. You don't hurt the people you claim to love ❤️."

sizar.litany:

"Oga rest in Jesus name with ur head like aso rock, practice what you preach oga Solomon. If you really love ur wife u wouldn't share ur preek in location wid some bag of cement ."

alexi7rolland:

"Practice what you preach Mr adviser."

chekwube_okafor_chekwus:

"Non of us will be here forever yet ina kupoli Wunye obasi."

Yul Edochie and second wife under fire over messages to Nkiru Sylvanus

Nollywood couple Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin penned congratulatory messages to their colleague Nkiru Sylvanus over her wedding.

Judy Austin took to her Instagram page to share a video from the wedding ceremony as she prayed for the newly wedded couple.

She wrote:

“Your home is blessed beautiful bleble @nkirusylvanus_real You made such a beautiful bride. Congratulations dear.”

