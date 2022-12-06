Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, is at loggerheads with blogger, Tosin Silverdam, over his recent post

The blogger recently reposted controversial photos of the actress that she had first shared on her page

The photos sparked an online debate on whether they were edited or not after she appeared different from her usual self

Eniola reportedly reacted by threatening to get the blogger arrested and he took to his page to cry out

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus and social media blogger, Tosin Silverdam, recently caused a buzz on social media.

The movie star reportedly threatened to get Tosin arrested after his recent post on his page about her.

The blogger had reposted the actress’ new photos that had got many people talking after fans noted that she looked different.

Blogger Tosin Silverdam reacts after Eniola Badmus threatened to arrest him. Photos: @eniola_badmus, @_tosinsilverdam

According to Tosin, Eniola had called some of his friends to warn him and also threatened to get him arrested soon.

The blogger took to his official Instagram page to address the issue and he expressed displeasure at the audacity of people to call and report him to his friends.

Tosin noted that he did not even defame the actress in the particular post he made about her and that he only reposted the photos with some of the comments he got from her page.

The blogger went ahead to tell the actress that she has no case because he did not defame her. He then warned others to stop calling his friends because he posted something they did not find favourable.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Eniola Badmus allegedly threatens Tosin Silverdam

Read what some netizens had to say about the development below:

8patrice5:

"That picture doesn't even look like her she should arrest the person that did the editing for her."

mide_esther:

"She'd just pained and looking for who to transfer her aggression on."

tinie.temper:

"I’m wondering what the issue here is. No be she upload the picture? abi she no see when photographer edit am? There’s nothing even wrong with the picture but why she dey vex? "

_baiibee.k:

"Arrest you for what nau? Na you edit am? "

sashatobz_onlinedating:

"Lol Tosin keep doing your job , she will be fine .., I think she was just angry .., but then again .., a gently reminder olopa ma ko everybody ooo.., including person wey wan arrest my favorite blogger …. Other bloggers go enter her matter … she should know better than to be threatening you na!! Even the law forbids that … "

abilove262:

"Can she threaten Linda or instablog why is she pained, naa you ask people to commit nii abi what exactly is her point "

layhela:

"This guy is simply doing his job which I love so much. Tosin don’t be bothered cus she can’t bring any action against u. U are not violating any law so? Arrest u for? pls bring more hot gist #wahalabelikejinglebell "

bumzy_fabrics2:

"She will be alright ,na u say make dem over edit her "

tifemelah:

"I Dan laugh tire ..but we go miss tosin if Dem arrest you oh"

ms_chiika:

"Something she used her own hands to post. She is not serious"

Fans react as Eniola Badmus looks unreognisable in new photos

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, has made the news for the umpteenth time over looking different from what fans are used to.

The former plus-sized actress caused a massive buzz on social media after she shared a series of new photos of herself on her official Instagram page.

The photos however caught the attention of a number of netizens, not for the actress’ beauty but for how unrecognizable she looked.

