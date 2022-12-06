Actress Eniola Badmus wasn't too busy to engage some dissatisfied fans who shared their opinions about pictures posted on her page

The fans took to Badmus’ comment section and collectively submitted that the editing job on the photos didn’t go so well

The Omo Ghetto movie star, however, didn’t let things slide as she took the time to tackle the naysayers one after the other

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is not unfamiliar with trolls and this explains how she has been able to deal with them over the years.

Just recently, the movie star took to her Instagram page with a set of pictures taken from an event she attended in Ondo state.

Eniola Badmus tackles trolls.

Source: Instagram

In her caption, the actress who seemed well pleased with the pictures also mentioned how she loved the outfit rocked to the event.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users react

However, shortly after uploading the pictures, some followers who were not entirely pleased took to the comment section pointing out the poor editing job.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

xoxo_fola said:

"The editing no go well o."

bbglamz__ said:

"This editing no too much lai ds ."

jets.gram said:

"let me be sure, are you the same person on the second slide?"

sefaaribytobicollections said:

"The editing though. This photographer successfully edited Eniola Badmus out from the photo. I don’t know the person in this photo please."

symply_moo said:

"This editing is not editing o aunty mi."

bigjeff440 said:

"Who be this?"

Eniola tackles naysayers

Without letting things slide, the actress took the time to respond to her naysayers in the comment section of the said pictures.

Check out her exchange with them below:

