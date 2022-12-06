American rapper Dababy has sparked mixed reactions online after dedicated a belated birthday shout-out to singer, Davido

The rapper in a video post making the rounds on social media wished the 30BG crooner a happy birthday celebration

Fan, however, quizzed Dababy for his late birthday wish and wondered why it was coming just days ahead of his show in Lagos

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

American rap star Dababy is currently receiving heat from Nigerians in the online community after celebrating singer, Davido.

Dababy’s birthday shout-out video to the 30BG musician comes weeks after he clocked the new age and was celebrated by many in the online community.

Fans 'knock' Dababy as he gives Davido late birthday shout-out. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video post, the US rapper wished Davido well and prayed for him to celebrate many more birthdays on earth.

In a different portion of the video, the rapper also gave a shout-out to his Nigerian fans while informing them of his show in Lagos which is a few days away.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

fearnotbroka said:

"You Dey find who go flex u for naija Abi they your own leave our 001 alone he birthday don pass ."

say_hi_to_cypher_chase said:

"He say Davido na him boy ooo."

viper_bankey said:

"But e get Weiten this guy dey find from Baddest for this wishes no be ordinary ."

emperor_olatunde said:

"Which birthday again bobo yi baje gan shar but anyway then be paddys e no concern me."

pauljnr49 said:

"You all don’t understand this Yankee musicians, the moment y’all understand them that will be the beginning of wisdom.. so be today be OBO BIRTHDAY? he get show or whatever for 9ja now e come remember to send a shoutout to OBO so baba go receive am."

_bloodtonic said:

"Nah today be him birthday? ..just dey play, dey play like baby ."

meddahdollar1 said:

official_righteouzboi_ Dababy oni kure.. Omo ofoh."

official_righteouzboi_ said:

"Na now daybreak for yur eye , welldone sir ."

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates Davido's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that nightlife entrepreneur and Davido's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, celebrated the singer's 30th birthday in style.

Ahead of the d-day, Chiefpriest dedicated a special post to the celebrant on Instagram along with a strong message.

He described the music star as the strongest man he knows and many joined him to wish Davido well.

Source: Legit.ng