Wizkid caused chaos on social media for days after his statement about rap made the rounds online

The 'rap is dead' statement got rappers and other Nigerians dropping diss tracks with different reactions

Legit.ng decided to ask its readers if they truly agree with Wizkid, and quite a number of people think the Bad To Me crooner is right

Award-winning Nigerian singer Wizkid stirred the hornet's nest with his admission about Hip Hop.

The singer, in an interview, made the statement 'rap is dead', and Nigerian rappers took it to heart.

Nigerians say Hip Hop is not dead in Nigeria Photo credit: @mi_abaga/@vectorthaviper/@iamreminisce

The drama took a different turn when other celebrities and Nigerians decided to drop their different takes.

Legit.ng recently asked its Twitter audience if Hip Hop is truly dead in Nigeria, and an interesting reply came up.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians vote and share their opinions

35.4% of those who took the poll agreed with Wizkid and affirmed that Hip Hop is truly dead in Nigeria.

44% went the other way and supported Nigerian rappers who, since Big Wiz's statement, have made it clear that the genre is very much alive.

Almost 20% of the voters are quite unsure if Hip Hop is dead or not.

Wizkid replies Oladips and other Nigerian rappers

According to people via their reactions on social media, the old Wizkid that we knew before he became gentle and professional is back.

Following the different reactions by some Nigerian rappers over his 'rap is dead' comment in an interview, the Bad To Me crooner called them out.

In Snapchat posts that went viral on different socials, Wizkid started by calling Nigerian rappers broke boys and added that he could not believe they all thought he was talking about them.

Wizkid continues to troll Nigerian rappers, calls them dumb

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, got many netizens talking after his statement about rap being dead caused a massive uproar.

The music star made headlines after many Nigerian rappers took offense at his statement and made sure to react on social media.

In a new development, Wizkid took to his Snapchat page to ruffle more feathers. The music star did not back down and doubled up on trolling Nigerian rappers.

