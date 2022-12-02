Skitmaker Sabinus has taken to social media to decry the exaggerated price of a mansion he recently purchased

The humour merchant said he has been seeing reports of N100-N500 million while stressing that he has never handled such amounts of money

Social media users found Sabinus’ disclaimer video hilarious as they noted that it is wise to keep some things private

Much-loved comedian, Sabinus, has returned to social media to clear the air regarding a new property he acquired.

In a new video circulating in the online community, a disturbed Sabinus was seen calling out blogs that pegged the amount of his new mansion around N100-N500 million.

According to the humour merchant, the figure is far from the exaggerated version being passed around on social media.

Sabinus noted that he has never handled such amounts of money, adding that he is simply managing his resources in the country.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

thephenomenal_girl said:

"This disclaimer is very very important. When e no be say na dem collect receipt on ya behalf."

stanbnx said:

"Sometimes you just have to keep some things confidential for your peace. I like this Guy."

aphricanace said:

" “i don see 100m before?” Which kain investor you be sef???"

delightcollections said:

"U see the difference between who really buy and and who nor buy, who buy genuine nor even wan loud am sef ."

vivianlam_glamour said:

"Where they there ? Where we there? Is you were? Abeg oo. Sabi nwa no mind them. ."

adorable_barbiiee said:

folargold_signature investor for promo price omoh make una leave this guy na him turn and am happy he is winning "

folargold_signature said:

"The fear of kidnappersWhile one aunty said that 100m is a chicken change to herWuba make una dey lie with fear of God."

