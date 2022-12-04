Brain Jotter could not believe his eyes or luck when students of a school where he performed at decided to rain money on him

Still standing on stage, the comedian exclaimed at intervals as several notes fell on him before he got bundles of money thrown at him as well

While some people found the gesture as 'just cruise', others question the students' sources of wealth

Popular skit maker and comedian Brain Jotter got appreciated in a different style after he was bathed and stoned with money.

The comedian reportedly performed at a polytechnic and a video of him getting stoned with bundles of cash on stage made the round online.

Brain Jotter reacts as students stone him with money Photo credit: @brainjotter

Source: Instagram

With microphone in hand, Brain Jotter exclaimed 'Jesus' amidst other words as one boy close to the stage rained money on him.

Another highlight of the moment was the comedian trying to dodge and catch the bundles of money that were being thrown at him by another person.

Watch the video below:

jeffryprettypretty:

"Why he con dey dodge the money na? "

the.savage.mamiiL:

"Yahoo money is very easy to throw away lol."

harmonyj.clevenger:

"I no wan hear say your career don drop o, fear of G boys "

nonny_geh:

"So of all these money na OKO poly he carry himself put. Where flenjure go dey legit."

uncleaweezy:

"Baba dey see the money like arrow na ritualist dey spray for this season?"

nancy_phil:

"Na so them throw Portable...Him come reach house come realize say Na fake money."

plato_15:

"When they say “God will stone you with the rock of financial prosperity” this is what they mean "

gbemi_porch:

" better hide ur glory. Glory wey u dey manage make dem no collect am "

