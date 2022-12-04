Popular comedian Sir Balo had his white wedding in Benin city on December 3, and it was a star-studded affair

Colleagues of the groom as well as other skit makers stormed his wedding venue and had the time of their lives

One highlight of the event was controversial crossdresser James Brown shameless display of his dance skills

Obotuke Timothy, popularly known as Sir Balo held his white wedding ceremony and reception in Benin recently and his colleagues came through for him.

Some of his fellow skit makers both male and female dressed up in suits as his groomsmen while others like Cute Abiola, Craze Clown, Sabinus rocked coordinated agbada with caps to match.

James Brown shows off dance skills at Sir Balo's Benin wedding Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/@crazeclown/@ashmusy

Source: Instagram

From videos that have made the rounds online, Sir Balo and his people had a blast dancing and partying.

Popular crossdresser, James Brown also attended the wedding, and he gave people both online and offline a show with his dance skills.

The acclaimed Princess of Africa rocked a body-hugging suit with black heels which did not stop him from hopping, stepping, jumping and whining his waist,

Female skit makers and influencers Nons Miraj and Ashmusy were part of the groom's train, and they announced their entrance into the hall with a beautiful dance to Kizz Daniel's Odo.

Reactions to the videos

hawtmoe:

"Wedding for comedians, see brain jotter and others behind "

nonsky:

"If we get like 10 James Brown for this country nobody go ever sad again "

evaxalordiah:

"Imagine 15 years from now, trying to explain the wedding photos and videos to your children "

mixtar_kay2:

"Iye Osalobua which kind dance bro/Sis James Brown con still dey dance now? "

official_mira2:

"Omo na lyk dis I wan make my wedding be I go invite all of una Kai by God’s grace"

richy_luxury_milano_:

"This is amazing beautiful lovely congratulations to them God bless their now home with everything good this life have to offer."

ayomidate:

"Look at us scattering Benin "

gram4bigbwouy:

"Skit makers dey come out for each other pass the other entertainment sides these days, very nice… "

Sir Balo dances and shouts as he sees wife in traditional wedding outfit

Comedian Sir Balo fulfilled the traditional rites of marriage by tying the knot with his lover in Benin, Edo state.

The comedian dressed in a ceremonial Benin white shirt and red wrapper was in a room with his friends and he awaited his bride's arrival.

On seeing is woman in her red outfit with a huge head piece decorated with beads, the comedian did a little dance and shouted at the top of his voice.

Source: Legit.ng