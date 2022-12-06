The All Progressives Congress' presidential candidate Asiwaju Tinubu's dancing video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media

The politician put aside claims that he's old and did his best to dance to Kizz Daniel's Buga

Tinubu's people around him cheered him on as he went up and down to match the song's direction

Popular Nigerian politician Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again got Nigerians concerned over his physical shape.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after his interview in the UK was seen dancing to Kizz Daniel's viral single Buga.

Nigerians react as Tinubu shows off dance skills to Kizz Daniel's song Photo credit: @sabiradio

Dressed in blue with a matching cap at the dining table, Tinubu went up and down, trying to flex his arm to the direction and beat of the song.

His people also cheered him on as some of them stood up, and h=joined him as a form of encouragement.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the clip

cutekassy:

"God abeg "

akhoshuah_rockson:

"Everyone have energy after eating and can dance well but sir you still can’t dance well I am a Ghanaian but this one over me abaaaaa"

babychayyy:

"Don’t allow him to fall down o"

fahvey_:

"Just go low and hit ur head on that table,mr bala bulu "

officialprettycy:

"Go low low baba Dey buga they say buga he Dey go low "

_queen_mydar_:

"God abeg o make e no go fall o"

symply_alley_:

"This man can not do anything right, time to buga, he dey go low "

dami_lareeeee:

"Anything lower than that will lead to adieu papa."

_chisom:

"He doesn’t even know when to go low. Mcheww "

