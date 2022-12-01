Comedian Sir Balo has fulfilled the traditional rites of marriage by tying the knot with his lover in Benin, Edo state

In a video sighted online, the comedian could not hide his excitement after his wife showed up in her full ceremonial Benin regalia

Friends of the groom hailed and teased him with so much energy that his wife had to try to drag him out

Obotuke Timothy, popularly known as Sir Balo is now a married man by tradition and clips from the special day have made the rounds online.

The comedian dressed in a ceremonial Benin white shirt and red wrapper was in a room with his friends and he awaited his bride's arrival.

Nigerians celebrate with Sir Balo as he holds traditional wedding Photo credit: @sirbalocomedy

Source: Instagram

On seeing is woman in her red outfit with a huge head piece decorated with beads, the comedian did a little dance and shouted at the top of his voice.

To further amplify the moment, Sir Balo's friends proceeded to hail the couple, and the groom got so engrossed that his bride attempted to drag him out of the room.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians celebrate with Sir Balo

fashion_magicblog:

"Congratulations to them...benin outfit is so fine."

dumebiblog:

"Marrying a comedian should be a life time of laughter and so shall it be. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ngeesunshine1012:

"How wonderful congrats to them."

jessicayisi:

"Correct guy! You know better thing "

abjluxuryhub:

"Awww congratulations to him. God bless this marriage no judy will scatter this marriage ijn Amen."

bleblueluxury_hair:

"Congrats to them, may ur marriage not crash ijn amen."

adunnis_wigsandweaveextension:

"Congratulations God bless this union ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Skitmaker Sir Balo set to get married, shares cute video of him & his lover

Nigerian comedian Obotuke Timothy, better known as Sir Balo, could not wait to get married to his love interest.

Sir Balo, who is known for his skits online, shared a video of him and his woman posing for the camera as he described her as the most beautiful woman he had ever seen.

The comedian, who is delighted to settle down, prayed for their love to last forever, adding that he would do anything to ensure it does.

Source: Legit.ng