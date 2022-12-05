Controversial man of God, Prophet Odumeje, recently clocked 40 and he was celebrated by members of his ministry

Videos making the rounds on social media captured the moment church members stormed the pulpit and bathed the clergyman in money

Nigerians on social media had mixed reactions to the lavish display of wealth in the house of God

Controversial man of God, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, is currently trending in the online community following the lavish celebration of his 40th birthday.

The flamboyant clergyman was the centre of attraction in videos that surfaced from his ministry as members celebrated his birthday.

Church turns carnival ground as Odumeje marks birthday. Photo: @realprophetodumeje

One of the videos captured the moment some church attendees stormed the pulpit with huge bundles of cash and made it rain on the man of God.

Social media users react

noniwhite237 said:

"Isn't that his altar??. Why are men up der with caps on their head ?"

n.yblack said:

"Money is no more the root of evil again so make we dey enjoy am dey go."

john_d_gr8t said:

"The house of God shall be called the house of prayers. I hope this isn't the major auditorium. U can use event center or somewhere else for this sort of display. We no y'all are running business center but give some respect the place of worship and the name of Jesus na. Haba."

officialkaridprophet said:

"Omo See doings ooo.....wia una dey see this money bikonu...I need the update ooo...Happy birthday to you indaboski himself."

worldtrendhq said:

"Abeg ohhh my own be say if he is the one the lord will use for my case that’s all I know .. Jesus can use anyone in different forms."

billionairesegs said:

"Happy birthday. However stepping on money and mal handling of Nigerian currency it’s a crime under the Law of the country. I will advise you take the video down. As a MOG I expect you to follow laid down laws and policies."

