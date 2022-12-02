Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, recently stirred massive reactions on social media over photos showing her weight loss

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a collage of two photos showing how she looked in the past and her recent appearance

A number of fans were wowed by the obvious difference as they praised the actress for her successful weight loss journey

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, has once again taken to social media to motivate fans with her weight loss.

The formerly plus-sized actress took to her official Instagram account where she posted a collage showing her before and after photos.

In the first snap, Eniola was still her very chubby self as she smiled while looking happy for the camera.

Actress Eniola Badmus wows fans with transformation photos. Photos: @eniola_badmus

On the other hand, her second photo showed her slimmer and curvy version after she lost so much weight.

To make the difference obvious, the movie star rocked similar black dresses to show just how much her body had changed.

In her caption, Eniola simply gave thanks to God. she wrote:

“Glory be to God……..”

Nigerians react to Eniola Badmus’ weight loss in old and new photos

The movie star’s weight loss no doubt impressed many fans and they reacted to her photos online. Read some of their comments below:

Samklef:

"U are officially eni baddi ❤️"

ojulewastudio:

"Baby girl for Life."

iamempadedotun:

"You have really done well for yourself, continue to wax stronger"

chichi_b501:

"nothing is impossible with Money❤️❤️"

jumibabe23:

"All things are very possible when you put your mind to it❤️"

diamond_gracious:

"Please go back to ur former body this new body don’t fit fit with your name"

vickyempire28:

"Oga share the secret or mk u let us hear word."

smiles_chemicals:

"Both ways.. you dey package well and carry yaself well.. very well admired "

wlaposh:

"Nna ehh how u take transform still de shock me"

