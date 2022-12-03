A viral video has captured the exciting moment a mother of twins wrote her last paper in school

The happy mum of two stormed the school of her twin kids to celebrate with them as they signed on her white shirt

Reacting to the trending video on TikTok, netizens showered praises on the lady over her determination to succeed

A mother of twins has melted hearts on social media with a recent video shared via her TikTok page.

The lady with a small stature wrote her final paper in school and thought it wise to celebrate with her kids.

Lady with small stature graduates from school

In a heartwarming video, she stormed her children's school and they got so excited and emotional to see her.

The happy kids signed on their mother's white shirt while praying and hugging her.

Sharing the video via her page @mowafade, the happy mum said:

"So I went to their school for them to know their mum is a graduate!"

Social media reactions

@bholex07 said:

"Proud of you sis great fedpoffite. Iya ibeji to cute."

@real.moren commented:

"I sabi this woman wella. Mummy twins with whole vibe."

@oluwaseunfunmiaba said:

"Iya beji name sake congratulations ma."

@harbikeademi commented:

"Not me smiling and crying like a fool."

@__mitemshair wrote:

"Congratulations Eniola. Awwn Gold and diamond are now big kids."

@bello_tbabtz added:

"Great stuff. May the Almighty grant you goodness and success."

@classictofunmi said:

"Congratulations to you momma, will miss how you use to chance us when we want to cut receipt, favour market in Jesus name mummy twins."

@ooluwaseunfunmi added:

"Congratulations, by God's grace they we also finish well in Jesus name, you will not mourn over them, congratulations once again."

Corps member with small stature hails herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Love Baadom is currently undergoing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Rivers State.

The beautiful lady with a small stature hailed herself for refusing to allow her condition stop her from achieving her goals. In photos shared via her Facebook page, the lady was seen dressed in her NYSC uniform while on parade at the orientation ground.

Sharing the photos, she noted that she can do better than anyone else and would never stop until she achieves her dreams.

