Nollywood actress Judy Austin, who is the 2nd wife of actor Yul Edochie is getting ready for her birthday, which falls on December 31st

Judy Austin, who penned a new month message to her fans, also shared some new pictures of her slaying in a lovely outfit

Many of her colleagues, as well as fans and followers, took to her comment section to gush about the pictures, with many hyping her

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s 2nd wife and actress Judy Austin, has left tongues wagging over some new pictures she shared on her social media timeline.

In a new month message to her fans and well-wishers, Judy Austin revealed December 31st is her birthday.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote:

“Happy new month my darlings.. It’s a huge blessing to witness yet another beautiful month…And may it bring nothing but blessings in abundance Amen.: Welcome to my birth month!!!! Queen of Capricorn season loading…..”

Fans gush about Judy Austin’s new pictures

Many of the actress’ fans took to her comment section to hype her as they gushed over her stunning beauty. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kpelimzoatlawrencia:

"Fresh like today’s bread, beauty should be your other name ❤️❤️❤️."

chisom_osogu:

"Finest ...you too fine our sweet wife."

nkemoffiah:

"Same to my full chest."

sugie_caress:

"Happy birthday darling; more blessing."

ada_ka_ibeya1:

"Pretty wifey. Give them ."

lyndablessing:

"Ijele Odogwu happy new month!"

janny_wada:

"Odogwu second queen I greet u."

ellyjrmathew:

"The front food is so powerful,... No wonder Yul fall victim,..."

official_ug_page:

"Choi na now I understand Yul."

lynda.ojukwu:

"Yul's heart beat, u look good."

