Nigerian singer Portable has made it to the news again over his activities on the streets

In a video that has gone viral, the singer was seen apologizing to a woman as a thick crowd noisily followed

According to reports, Portale hit the woman with his car, and the crowd prevented him from getting away

Portable has somehow managed to get in the news almost every month of this year, all thanks to his controversial and restless behaviour.

The singer was seen in a video sighted online, apologizing and begging a young woman whom he had allegedly hit with his car.

Nigerians react as Portable hits woman with his car Photo credit: @portablebaybe

A huge crowd followed the singer and his victim and some of the aggressive men refused to let the singer get away.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

thegiftschannel:

"Portable best in trending "

mummys_gyal:

"But how will one man like katakata this much..This kind of people no Dey even get mental health"

priscillia_oluchi_:

"Zazu is a weapon ready to be fashioned every 2 market days, even against himself."

jeffryprettypretty:

"Portable is the village people that fashion against himself "

realofficialyemi:

"Portable need a personal Adviser/ Therapist/ psychiatrist/ Etiquette Teacher "

teeh_lyfstyle:

"A menace to the society smh. May God help am befor him kee person."

rachyy___x:

"This guy has been trending from January till December , wish him dey trend for better thing it would’ve been better I wonder how he does it , he truly needs God’s help."

temifikayo:

"Na now I just understand the meaning of Idamu Adugbo .. This Portable na legend "

dreayboy_jm:

"I love the way this guy is trending , From last year December till now."

officialvjpriceless:

"Them supposed give this guy him own portion of Naija cos I no sure say this country go contain this guy "

pepepretti_herself:

"So the woman doesn’t know the scope of fainting? "

olaseniayomide_:

"Wait!!! Shey this guy dey always do these things on purpose nii abi wetin , cos olopa ma ko everybody Leni "

