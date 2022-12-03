Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo is not pleased with the fact that Wizkid openly disrespected Nigerian rappers

The singer had called his colleagues broke boys and revealed that there are only three rappers in Africa, none of which are Nigerians

Taking to her Instagram account to rant, Ogbodo noted that the disrespect was uncalled for and Wizkid isn't loyal to his people

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has joined the long list of Nigerians who have called out singer Wizkid over his statement about Nigerian rappers.

The musician had called his colleagues broke boys and affirmed that they are not rappers because there are only three in Africa, and they aren't Nigerians.

Actress Uche Ogbodo questioned why the Bad To Me crooner would say such a thing about his people and disregarding loyalty.

She continued by wondering why Nigerians have to hate other Nigerians out of selfishness.

The mum of two then publicly declared that all Nigerian rappers are the biggest and greatest.

"We have Great Rappers In Nigeria Please! Respect People’s Hustle and Talents. It’s not easy ! #justicefornaijarappers. Ps - no violence intended and non Supported!"

In her Instagram story channel, the actress pointed out that Davido would never behave the way Wizkid did.

Mixed reactions to Uche Ogbodo's post

meetjaneobi:

"For real ! That was so insensitive."

yakubmohammed_:

"I'm telling you. Hight of insensitivity from him. You see eh ! This life is all about GRACE (if you gettam be HUMBLE) no be by say what you are doing others are not doing it even better. God has his own way of doing his things."

realtalkwithlayo:

"Na everything you go put bodyperson dey catch cruise una carry am for head like government workif musicians/rapper talk the matter go still get head small, madam face wetin dey your front and ignore things that are not your business."

ud_melanin:

"Person wey no sabi act film Dey talk about music God abeg "

_oyebola1:

"Wait ooo you read full article before you jump to conclusion abi nah from blogs tell me say??"

beautyboost1:

"OBO to the world OBO will never discredit peoples hustle "

Oladips knocks Wizkid with diss track for saying rap is dead

Nigerian singer Oladips felt the wrath of Wizkid FC after he called out his colleague.

Oladips dropped a diss track and noted that the same rap Wizkid trashed is what pushed people like him to the peak of his career.

Shading Wizkid's popular line in his songs, 'she tell me say', Oladips urged his colleague to ask questions before jumping to conclusions.

