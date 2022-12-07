Popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, recently shared a funny video of herself with Ini Edo and AY Makun in Dubai

The movie star shared a clip of them putting her hot sauce on their meal at a restaurant after they complained about it being spiceless

According to Akpotha, pepper is life and she carries her small bottle of spice wherever she goes

Popular Nigerian actress, Chioma Akpotha, has once again got a number of fans laughing with a video from one of her trips abroad.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the movie star posted a video of herself with her fellow celebrity colleagues, Ini Edo and AY Makun, at a restaurant in Dubai.

The celebs were seen eating when Chioma told AY that pepper is life as he carried her small bottle of pepper sauce.

According to the actress, who seemed to have gotten used to being served meals without spice abroad, pepper opens the oesophagus.

AY and Ini Edo proceeded to put some of the spicy sauce on their meal, and they looked like they enjoyed it more.

Taking to the caption of the funny video, Chioma Akpotha explained that anywhere she goes, her small spice bottle goes too.

She wrote:

“Where I go, my OSEFAGUS goes! @aycomedian has been initiated and @iniedo couldn’t help but testify ”

See the video below:

Nigerians laugh as Chioma Akpotha gives AY, Ini Edo pepper sauce to add to their meal

Read what some netizens had to say about the funny video below:

igwe199:

"Thank you for entertaining us Chy"

coachdrikeabello:

"You need to bottle this and name it OSEFAGUS PEPPER by Chioma. Trust me; you will go far and beyond with good marketing. You have invented it already."

coachdrikeabello:

"As in travel with your pepper everywhere you go."

wrapathon_ng:

"Aunty Ini oo Peppery food is life"

del_luch:

"Invent a pepper oil with some spices, bottle it and name it Osephagus…. It will sell as long as it’s got a good taste. You can collaborate with a spice and condiments company as well to do this."

adanmaluke:

"You’re always entertaining us sis."

mz_quayson:

"It’s called Akabanga...very potent pepper oil...three to four drops is the max for me and I love spicy food so you can just imagine."

senzohlatshwayo:

"This is one of the best chili I have encountered to date…bought mine from Rwanda and brought to Swaziland(Eswatini)"

haffylicious:

"Abeg where I go get my own o ...indeed my own osefagus spicy pepper."

