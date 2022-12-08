Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello has shared some wise words of wisdom with her followers in the online community

The Omo Ghetto filmmaker submitted that as long as it is a positive cause, people should always go after what they desire

Akindele’s post stirred reactions from her fans in the comment section and many thanked her for the inspiring words

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s deputy governorship candidate, Funke Akindele Bello, has taken to social media with some inspiring words for netizens.

The actress who is equally gearing up for the release of another film project submitted that people should always go for want they want as long as it is a positive cause.

Deputy-governorship candidate Funke Akindele advises fans. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

For Akindele, naysayers should be completely ignored and people should instead learn to remain focused on what they're aiming for.

According to her, distractions will always come but it is important to keep one’s eyes on the prize.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See her post below:

Social media users react

delemomoduovation said:

"Your dream remains yours, pls stay focused... Those who have nowhere to go will never be happy seeing you go places..."

itskerenkezia_ said:

"Mama you sweet!!! See beauty! The lord is with you. MY DG."

iamotunbaobe said:

"Keep going and keep pushing Omo aunty mi, Oluwa got you covered and we're fully behind you... ✔️."

neeceebosslady said:

"H.EIncoming Deputy Governor By God’s Grace."

oseun_gan said:

"The incoming deputy governor of Lagos.....she gat vision, she gat matching energy.... The political narrative in Nigeria is about to change."

laidebakare said:

"Beautiful incoming."

Jandor blasts Tinubu over comment on running mate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adeniran aka Jandor, responded to a comment by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, about his running mate, Funke Akindele Bello.

During an outing, Tinubu had made it clear that it was insulting to mention the movie star's name in his presence.

"There’s no parent who wouldn’t be proud of Funke Akindele who rose to her current enviable status, through her hard work and parental trainings, except for those who trained theirs with public funds," Jandor's response to Tinubu read in part.

Source: Legit.ng