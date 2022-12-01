Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, recently paid a visit to a Yoruba monarch in Lagos, Oba Jafo Authority

The Zazu Zeh crooner was in awe over the king’s style as the monarch rocked a very long and chunky gold necklace as well as other chunky bracelets

After the funny video was posted on social media, a number of fans took to Portable’s comment section to react

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has made the news for the umpteenth time after he visited a Yoruba monarch, Oba Oniba Ekun aka Jafo Authority.

The Zazu Zeh crooner shared a series of videos of himself with the king at his palace as he continued to draw attention to the monarch’s necklace.

The young Yourba king was seen wearing a very long and chunky cuban-styled necklace that reached his waist.

Portable brags as he visits young Yoruba king, Oba Oniba Ekun, rocking long gold chain. Photos: @portablebaeby

Portable was heard telling people to look at what the king put around his neck. According to the singer, the long jewelry can buy some people’s family houses. According to the musician, the king’s jewelry is authentic.

In the caption of his post the singer wrote:

“Another Visit to the palace of Oniba Ekun Oba Jafo AuthorityKabiyesi oooHis Royal majesty✅ IKA of AFRiKA in da Hood of iba igando lagos state”

See the snaps below:

Nigerians react as Portable flaunts Yoruba king’s waist length chunky gold necklace

Not long after the singer bragged about the king’s choice of jewelry online, a number of netizens took to his comment section to react to it.

Read some of their comments below:

itztrayiceblack:

“Cuban oba ”

tobenwa1:

“Over plenty ”

kolonewsnetwork:

“That thing looks heavy!”

flourishpascal1:

“Akoi Cuban ”

richbubby001:

“This cuban na like how much ice e fit buy ?”

_prosper_lee_:

“That king don Dey do yahoo before he became king ooo ”

official_apotiowo:

“I see this chain for sabo 5k I run go house come back mk I come buy ham aboki sey dem don buy am,so na this man buy am”

marshall.ratti:

“Na our oba b that man’s always on drip ❤️jafo to the world.”

official_bobbie_richie:

“Where this king put his royal bead ”

isaac_daboxx:

“King no even smile!!...despite all the efforts no joy at all.”

