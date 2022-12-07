Nollywood's Nkechi Blessing has got social media buzzing with reactions over her latest post on him

The actress who has been in the news over her involvement with the Ooni took out time to celebrate him

Nkechi thanked the monarch for all he does for her and other people as he marks his 7th year on the throne of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has marked seven successful years as monarch on the throne.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing who has been in the news over how she has been conducting herself around the king got people talking.

The movie star shared a photo of herself with the king and proceeded to congratulate him as well as pray for him in her caption.

She also thanked the king for all that he does for her as well as other people.

"Happy 7th year anniversary Kabiesi His imperial majesty ooni Babatunde Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja the second @ooniadimulaife …May your reign continue to be fruitful on the ancestral throne,Thank you for all that you do for me and everyone far and wide..May God bless you abundantly "

Nigerians react to Nkechi's post

nexthealth_aesthetic_clinic:

"Be our Queen."

elizabethmustapha01:

"I can perceive the aroma of you becoming Queen"

bha_bby:

"They fit Dey chop dere self low key … cause they dun Dey look alike abi na only my eyes "

ekenepeters:

"If this your plan work, I go totally for life dey fear woman with my full life "

_______oluwaboss:

"You this girl, leave the man alone na !! Molove "

babatopeesan:

"NBS take it easy oooo"

ericaekpo:

"This green light too much "

gbcbagsandluggages1:

"Sister may God grant you your heart desires "

Nkechi Blessing shares Ooni of Ife’s reaction to her twerking

Popular Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing was in the news over a viral video of her twerking for the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye.

The video sparked reactions from netizens as many dragged the actress, who once expressed the desire to be the next queen of the Yoruba monarch.

Nkechi, in a post via her Instagram page, gave reason for her action as she said she was losing the dance competition to a colleague, hence the reason for falling back on twerking.

Despite twerking, Nkechi revealed she came second in the competition and won N250k from the Ooni of Ife.

