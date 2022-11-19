Former BBNaija housemate Queen has inspired members of the online community after showing love to her younger brother

The BBNaija reality star splashed millions on a Mercedes Benz ride for her sibling while appreciating him for always supporting her

Queen flooded her Instagram page with pictures of the new automobile and many were spotted in her comment section with mixed reactions

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, recently took to social media with a beautiful post dedicated to her younger brother.

The reality star mentioned how he has been so supportive and helpful in helping her build her brand as a public figure.

BBNaija's Queen buys young brother his 1st car. Photo: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

According to Queen, the story would have been different if she decided to employ an outsider as her manager.

As a token of her appreciation, Queen announced the purchase of a luxury Mercedes Benz automobile for her brother.

“I've always wanted to return this favour and appreciate all your efforts. I want to thank you for not just being my brother but my personal manager, my friend, my gist partner, my confidant and my everything,” Queen wrote while sharing photos of the car.

See her post below:

Social media users react

khomfi1 said:

"You bless the hands that giveth.... you've really done well Queen of Monarchs.... congratulations @obongofficial ."

officialsaskay said:

"Awwww God bless you ❤️."

johnnyhans007 said:

"Congratulations a gift well deserved gifts ❤️❤️❤️ as w dey hot. We dey outside super proud thanks Jehovah God.."

vikkyswiss said:

"I just love this Queen deeply..you can feel her kind and sweet heart from a distance...Biko I'm your friend always ❤️❤️."

thequeendivashow said:

"God bless you .He deserves it ooo .Weldone Queen more money for you ijn Amen."

ibiwarietuk said:

"Star boy is a car owner ... oh Abasi sosongo ❤️ beautiful gift baby girl . God bless you @queenmercyatang."

