Singer Rema has sent a message to his senior colleagues in the music industry, who are worried about the growth of their junior colleagues

The singer, in a shade at his senior colleague, said he would be grateful if anyone sounded like him as it means he made impacts

The Mavin singer’s outburst has sparked reactions on social media as many of his fans took sides with him

Popular Nigerian singer Rema is currently trending on social media after he took to his timeline to send a message to some of his senior colleagues.

Rema, in a tweet, spoke about some senior colleagues who were worried about their junior colleagues' growth as he added that he would be glad if any new singer sounded like him.

Rema says he would be grateful if anyone sounded like him. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Twitter

In his words:

“If anyone sounds like me I’m grateful, imagine gracing the game with hits without having an impact or influence.

“Sometimes the comparison is very shameful to watch when you look at the Age gap. Pikin wey dem born for 2000 dey worry u like dis.”

See his post below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

themahleek:

"egbon adugbo of music industry don make Rema enter kitchen."

ifethefirst:

"Rema don dey kitchen ."

mrtobby1:

"Rema don’t you think it’s time for you to feature machala nowomoo the guy Dey try o‍."

edems22:

"That’s why I will always say you’re bigger than Wizkid and my grandkids must know that too."

lagudaoflagos:

"Chef Rema ride on and please cook as you wants ."

quinstarrh:

"I’m loving this rant my king Go on Go on We Dey with you ❤️‍."

teejay347:

"How old are you rema? Imagine a 2001 dude whose got opportuned to be in the top tier looking down on his age mate. Well, it is normal for a child to behave like an adult and it well known that age will always tamper with the thinking sometimes."

Rema's voice on Black Panther thrills Nigerians

Rema landed a role in Hollywood's upcoming movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Rema, in a statement, revealed his voice was featured in the trailer of the sequel of the Marvel Studio’s movie, which is set to be released on November 11, 2022.

The Calm Down crooner has joined his Nigerian colleague, Tems, who also contributed to the movie's soundtrack.

Source: Legit.ng