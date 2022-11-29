Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut has taken to social media with a post wondering what went wrong with a fan who once declared love for him

Ednut shared a video showing the moment a fan who had gotten a large tattoo of his face on his lap went to replace it with something else

Many flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions, with some suggesting that the fan’s love was seasonal

Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, has returned to social media with a post showing the moment a fan seemingly denounced love for him.

The blogger came across the video of a fan who had previously tattooed his face on his lap and was now getting the drawing replaced with something else.

Tunde Ednut's fan has replaced the tattoo of his face with a flower. Photo: @mufasatundednut

Ednut’s face was completely replaced with a large flower on the lap of his fan. Sharing the video on his page, a puzzled Ednut wondered what he did that made the fan take the decision to erase his face.

"Ah ah! Wetin I do this guy? Why is he covering it?" he captioned his video post.

See below:

Social media users react to Ednut's video

do2dtun said:

"This is Tunde editor ."

monicafriday1 said:

"For many, Love Na seasonal . It’s difficult to find who love you genuinely many Na eye service. One situation will fish them out."

iamtrinityguy said:

"Why this guy give up when is time to shine ."

ogegabriel said:

"Maybe you never reply im dm since 2015 ."

macbaron_ said:

"Loyalties is not permanent and no matter how good you are in dancing don’t wait too long because interest changes."

mr_dbbk said:

"Well, everything we do as human is of interest, even when we help people the interests might not be to get anything in return but for sure most human wants an accolade, he felt he was not recognised so he replaced your face in his lap to a flower, to me it’s even better for him."

