Popular Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, recently went online to share his encounter with a wicked road user who nearly cost his PA his life

According to the film star, a man had bashed his car and the PA approached him to park nearby for them to sort it out

Sadly, after parking, the man raised a false thief alarm and boys in the area gathered to beat up the PA

Popular Nigerian actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, caused an online buzz after he shared the terrible encounter he and his personal assistant faced at the hands of a dishonest road user.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the movie star recounted how his car was bashed by a road user then his PA approached the driver so they could settle issues down the road.

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon recounts how his assistant was nearly lynched after man who bashed his car raised a false thief alarm. Photos: @_deyemi

Rather than comply, the guy drove another way then started to shout “thief!” and in no time, area boys had gathered to start beating up his assistant.

He wrote:

"Never been so livid! Guy scratches my car and my assistant went with him so we could settle the matter down the road. Guy drives another way, gets out of his car then starts shouting “THIEF”! Before I cld figure what was going on area boys gathered & started beating my assistant!"

Tweeting further, Deyemi Okanlawon noted that once one of the area boys got a hot slap from him, he turned on the guy who called them in the first place.

The actor noted in his post that he came very close to physically hurting another human. He then prayed for God to deliver him and his budding career from evil.

See the rest of his tweets below:

Netizens react as Deyemi Okanlawon shares encounter

The actor’s story got on a lot of nerves on social media and raised a lot of reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

ankaraforshakara:

“Lagos and werey everywhere...That's wickedness what if they had killed your assistant? Thank God….. Hope you no allow the man go without paying sha?”

gonberichforeva:

“Value peace but have the training to cause damage" one of my best mantras.”

okpoya47:

“A lot of people have actually lost their lives as a result of false alarm. ALUU 4, that sound engineer guy that also rushed to help his friend. Many have died as a result. This honestly has to stop.”

rosythrone:

“Some people are just too $eneless, something that u can settle u decided to go in the wrong way wanting another human to be bEaten up for ur wrong deeds.”

majeayidaofficial:

“Driving in Lagos is truly a reflection of the country. You gotta jealously protect your peace or they'll have you fighting on the streets.”

scentsatique.ng:

“Sometimes you just have to drop home training aside. Else, people will take advantage of your quietness and hurt your feelings badly. Sometimes you have to choose war and not peace.”

myselfdefense_ng:

“This is why I hate Jungle justice because you might hurt the innocent people.”

seun_dreams:

“This has to seriously stop, naso those Aluu boys take start.”

savvymoneygirl:

“Thank God he's a celebrity. Imagine he was not a recognized celeb, this could have gone terribly bad.”

nuamahonline:

“In life try to be wicked at times it really helps.. how do you smash someone's car and raise false alarm.”

chimamaka:

“Some people will pi$s you off the edge! just imagine the drastic step he took to evade paying after bashing someone's car!!”

