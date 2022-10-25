A video of YBNL star Asake and popular comedian Woli Arole is currently making the rounds in the online community

Woli Arole hilariously descended on the Terminator crooner while noting that he wants to shower prayers of success on him

Asake let out a scream as he fell on his knees, and netizens had different things to say about the funny video

Top music star, Asake, stirred sweet reactions from his fans and supporters online after he was seen in a video showing a much different side of him.

The video captured the YBNL artiste alongside funny comedian, Woli Arole, who appeared to be on a serious mission.

Woli Arole gives Asake hot 'spiritual slaps' in video. Photo: @asakemusic/@tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

Woli Arole got a stronghold of the singer and made him fall on his knees before raining some thunderous ‘spiritual slaps’ on him.

Asake let out a scream as he tried to get away from the comedian who kept on coming for him.

Woli Arole proceeded to mention that he wants to shower serious prayers of success on the singer so that he can have music chart-dominating songs.

A different portion of the video saw Arole pulling a kneeling-Asake towards the door as he urged him to keep praying for a number one song.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

_iam_makid_ said:

"A whole Mr.Money u make to kneel down dey walk…"

djmagicbeatz said:

"Woli, where are you? I need you right now ."

real_oppy said:

"Be like say i go need woli's contact as e dey go lai dis o ."

moyosorebizzy said:

"Something wey me I don know since. Wo!! U better come to Arole Da Revelation show in London next month for ur own soap ‍♂️."

Don Jazzy hails Asake's new album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy couldn't contain his excitement for Asake's new album as he took to his social media page to hail the street music sensation.

Don Baba J wrote on his page that the singer should just be given the award of the artist of the year already.

The Peace Be Unto you singer, who recently dropped his first official album titled Mr Money With The Vibe, is probably the biggest breakout star in the music industry in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng