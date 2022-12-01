Nollywood stars Timini Egbuson and BBNaija reality star Bisola Aiyeola left tongues wagging with their public display of affection

In the viral video, Timini could be seen holding Bisola tightly as they called each other pet names

Timini went on to lick the reality star turned actress’ cheek, an action which stirred reactions online

Nollywood bad boy Timini Egbuson and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star turned actress Bisola Aiyeola have left many talking online with a video of them together.

In the short video, Timini was seen holding Bisola tightly as they posed for the camera.

Video of Timini and Bisola displaying public affection. Credit: @timini_ @iambisola

Source: Instagram

The two also publicly displayed affection as they called each other by pet names. While Timini called Bisola ‘Baby,’ she responded, "What’s up, love”.

Timini went on to lick Bisola’s cheek, which made her laugh aloud as she did not expect him to do so.

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Timini and Bisola

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

kaycee_blinks:

"Ashawo too dey this timini eye."

renedy_m:

"Na makeup e lick."

hayam_kvng_sholay:

"No be Timini be this ?"

flexybaby12:

"U go see wetin u Dey find sha."

tifeh_007:

"This timini just too fine."

xam_xel:

"Timini and women 5&6."

curly_layo:

"My baby ."

_official_baby.starr:

"This was on set for the movie “dinner at my place."

Timini buys Range Rover to mark 34th birthday

Timini Egbuson turned a new age on June 10, 2021, and he made sure to celebrate himself in a different way.

Birthdays are special occasions in most people's lives, and it comes as no surprise as it takes place only once a year.

However, in the case of Timini, the movie star decided to pamper himself with an expensive gift. Timini bought himself a brand new Range Rover, and videos of the new ride made the rounds online.

Old video of Bisola performing Wizkid's Scatter the Floor melts hearts

Bisola Ayeiola trended online over an old video of her singing Nigerian music star Wizkid’s hit song ‘Scatter The Floor.’

Bisola could be seen in the video 'gingering' the audience at the wedding as she sang the song like a pro which excited many.

The video, which went viral, was from Nollywood actress Ini-Dima Okojie’s wedding, which took place earlier this year.

Source: Legit.ng