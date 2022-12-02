Governor Ademola Adeleke’s daughter, Nikos Babii, has sparked reactions in the online community after sharing some lovely photos on social media

The pictures were taken at the recent swearing-in ceremony of her father in Osun state, and she made sure to extend her hearty congratulations to him

Many took to the comment section of her post, hilariously noting that her status has changed to that of a governor’s daughter

Nike aka Nikos Babii, daughter of new Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has caught the attention of netizens after coming out to celebrate her dad.

The pretty lady shared a series of photos taken at the swearing-in ceremony of her dad on her official page on Instagram.

Nike is the daughter of Osun state's Ademola Adeleke. Photo: @nikos_babii

Source: Instagram

“On this day, My heart was full of thanksgiving .I’m super happy for my papa.It’s been a journey so far…..Congratulations Daddy ♥️ H.E OUR GOVERNOR,” Nike captioned one of her posts.

In a different post, the young lady also extended hearty congratulations to members of the Adeleke family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One of the photos shared captured Nike posing alongside her brother, B-Red.

Check out her posts below:

Social media users react

fowowe_moyosoreoluwa said:

"Omo gomina Looking so….pretty and elegant ❤️."

xo_kemmie said:

"First daughter of osun."

sholipumpy said:

"So you are governors daughter now shey?"

able_and_durable said:

"Governor's daughter. Congratulations to your dad and your entire family."

preciousevba said:

"Laslas governor’s daughter it’s the tittle for me congratulations."

monicadenise said:

"Absolutely beautiful @nikos_babii Happy Inauguration to Your Father and Family ! We celebrate with you all❤️."

Wedding rings spotted on Davido and Chioma's fingers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 30BG musician, David Adeleke aka Davido, and his woman, Chioma Rowland, made their first public appearance since they lost their son, Ifeanyi.

The two were among family and friends who stormed Osun for the swearing-in ceremony of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Social media users couldn't help but note that both Chioma and Davido had wedding rings occupying their fingers in photos and videos that made it to social media.

Source: Legit.ng