Actress Ini Dima-Okojie was all shades of fun and the guests who attended her traditional wedding party had a great time as well

Popular actress Bisola Aiyeola went home with more money than she came with as comedian Bovi rained cash on her

The highlight of the video was the moment Bisola's colleague Akah Nnani tried to take part of the money the actress was being sprayed

Bisola Aiyeola, Bovi and Akah Nnani caused a hilarious scene at their colleague Ini Dima-Okojie's traditional wedding ceremony which happened in Lagos.

While the band played, Bisola danced and comedian Bovi showered her with crisp N500 notes. The actress could not keep calm as she yelled excitedly.

Bovi sprays Bisola at Ini's wedding Photo credit: @krisasimonye

Source: Instagram

She told everyone who cared to listed that Bovi is her big brother ans taunted the people around about them not having one.

The actress however had to fight for her money when her colleague, Akah Nnani tried to take some of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Bisola's attempt to fight Akah off were futile as he eventually got some notes before Bovi eventually sprayed him as well.

Bovi's wife Kris shared the hilarious video.

"These 3 bunch! @iambisola @officialbovi And the biggest nuisance @akahnnani "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

myebi08:

"Man of God wants to take that money by force "

nkemuc:

"This guy should leave her money for nal, I was literally shouting leave her money for her like they can hear me because the thing pain me "

sandela740:

"It's d way she is collecting the cash...she no dey wait make e reach floor sef"

chiomy_dollars:

"Bisola is a full vibe, you just love her❤️❤️❤️"

iamdebbie201:

"Omo they really had fun at the wedding I love to see"

limah_unusual:

"E for energy oooo this is me too oooo till u go finish your money I go dey hype u dey go "

Kate Henshaw wows wedding guests on the dancefloor

Ini Dima-Okojie's traditional wedding was all shades of fun and one guest who had a swell time at the event was veteran actress Kate Henshaw.

Traditional Efik dancers were hired to entertain guests at the wedding, but Kate stole the show as she joined them on the dancefloor.

At 50, the actress displayed immacute strength and coordination as she joined the dancers and matched their every move to the beat.

Source: Legit.ng