Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again been spotted in public after the unfortunate demise of his son, Ifeanyi

The music star was spotted smiling at a political event a day after his uncle’s inauguration and it got people talking

A number of fans prayed for Davido as many of them noted that his smile wasn’t yet like it used to be

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to cause an online buzz over his appearance in public after his son, Ifeanyi’s death.

Davido made his first appearance at his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration as Osun state governor.

In a new development, he was also spotted a day later at another political event in support of his uncle.

Fans react to Davido's smile as he makes 2nd public appearance. Photos: @mufasatundeednut

In the viral clip, the singer was seen sporting his signature bright smile but a number of netizens did not seem to be buying it.

The music star was also seen climbing his chair to wave and smile at the crowd as his team quickly created a shield around him.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Davido smiling during 2nd public appearance after Ifeanyi’s death

A number of netizens were glad to see Davido making a second public appearance but many of them were not convinced by his smiles. Some social media users resorted to praying for the singer.

Read what some of them had to say below:

spice.mummy:

"The smile never enter . May God restore his joy in double folds ❤️"

kocoofabuja_offical:

"Life is worth living again ❤️❤️"

sherealjjo:

"May the restoration of Him and Chioma surpass their expectations ❤️❤️"

leonoorah:

"He is a joyful guy, strong thing do am but God will restore their joy completely. ❤️"

mhz_sheyhifunmi:

"God will give him double for his trouble "

stunner_nwezeokujnr:

"He doesn’t look cheerful…God comfort him more and more."

kayceelawproperties:

"What a strong guy…You can tell he just doesn’t want people to see him Sad."

iamtrinityguy:

"Awwwwwww❤️❤️❤️the smile of his face make me so happy,I love this man a lot,may God bless him forever for us ❤️❤️Davido forever "

Netizens spot wedding bands on Davido and Chioma's fingers

Fans and supporters of Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido, and his lover, Choma Rowland, were more than thrilled to see the couple again after a long time.

The grieving parents had taken an abrupt exit from social media weeks ago after losing their only child together, Ifeanyi, to a domestic accident.

Much later in the day, another video of Davido and his woman, Chioma, posing for photos in their family house also surfaced online.

Amid it all, some curious online observers couldn’t help but note that both individuals were rocking wedding bands on their fingers.

