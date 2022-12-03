It's no doubt that Davido has always been in love with his wife Chioma aka Chef Chi for years

While the couple is still on the low after losing their son, an old video of them fresh in love has sparked reactions online

Davido could not hide his excitement and how much he loves his woman as he sang Assurance for her on stage

Nigerians are so invested in Davido and Chioma's relationship, and now that the couple is slowly recovering from losing their son, fans have made it top priority to celebrate their love.

A throwback video of Davido singing Assurance to Chioma on stage got Nigerians gushing over them.

Video of Davido and Chioma stirs reactions Photo credit: @davido

In the video posted by blogger, Tundeednut, Chioma in a white two-piece strutted on stage and Davido held his head while staring at his woman.

The singer led his lover to a chair on stage as he and the crowd serenaded her with his hit single for her, Assurance.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush over Davido and Chioma

jessicaogoba:

"Chi was is favorite girl for long time, he hide her, forever to go, may your marriage last forever "

starrr_gal:

"She has always been the choosing one."

_tbosslane_:

"Chai my chiom chiommy fine wine ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ if softness was a somebody "

chubby_dhaimond23:

"Omo Love in Davido heart strong ❤️"

deborahewedafefilms:

"Was, Is and will forever be themselves lover. I love the way they love love "

naza_angel:

"Such a beautiful sight to behold ,Twins are coming to chioma and David in JESUS name Amen "

bodyerotique.slaylingerie:

"Awwwwwww. No be today oooo. Chommy baby "

Netizens spot wedding rings on Davido and Chioma’s fingers during 1st public appearance

Fans and supporters of Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido, and his lover, Choma Rowland, were more than thrilled to see the couple again after a long time.

The grieving parents took an abrupt exit from social media after losing their only child together, Ifeanyi, to a domestic accident.

However, Davido made his public comeback in Osun state on Sunday, November 27, while attending the swearing-in ceremony of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as a new governor.

Much later in the day, another video of Davido and his woman, Chioma, posing for photos in their family house also surfaced online.

