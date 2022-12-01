Nigerian singer Davido has got people talking on social media after a video of him at an went went viral

The singer was seen exchanging pleasantries with someone while holding his drink in one hand

Before setting his drink on the table to continue his conversation, the 30BG boss covered the cup with a white handkerchief

Nigerian singer Davido has been off the scene both offline and online since the tragic death of his 3-year-old Ifeanyi.

Gradually coming out of his shell, the 30BG boss has been seen in a number of places and a recent video shows that he now has his guards up.

Davido's video sparks reactions on social media

Source: Instagram

The singer in the video with a drink in one hand hugged and exchanged pleasantries with someone, while the crowd looked on.

Wanting to continue the conversation, Davido covered his drink with a white handkerchief before setting it down on a table.

The singer's bodyguard tried to relieve him of the drink, but the Stand Strong crooner decided the table was the best option.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

ewa_adejoke:

"Yes o. Before Una go put something inside, ani resu "

xxl_light_eth:

"Man no trust anybody again."

the.realteezy:

"You cover am, you still drop am 001, No now."

jaredgram_:

"Make e no Cover am make them put something Abi "

esthermacnwosu:

"He must hv learnt tinx d hard way. I really feel sorry for him. But yes, people need to wisen up n not let deir guards down."

chidinma.obi:

"My own is,once it has being dropped it shld be forgotten there."

skillful_tailor:

"Abeg make him cover am, It’s really cold outside "

olamilekan_1125:

"It is for his own privacy it so cold outside there man no wan loose guard."

