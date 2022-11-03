UK-based Nigerian pastor and close associate to Davido, Tobi Adegboyega, has spoken on the singer’s wellbeing after the death of his son, Ifeanyi

Taking to social media, Pastor Tobi revealed that he had spoken to Davido on two occasions and he is getting stronger

The pastor added that Chioma was also getting stronger, and a number of Nigerians reacted to the news

UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has now updated fans on how Davido and Chioma are faring after the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Recall that Ifeanyi was said to have drowned in his father’s swimming pool on October 31, while his parents were away on a trip.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Pastor Tobi, who is a close associate of the singer, explained that he had spoken with Davido on the phone on two occasions.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega said Davido and Chioma are doing fine. Photos: @tobiadegboyega

The preacher added that Davido is rising, and both him and Chioma are getting stronger.

In another post, Pastor Tobi shared words of motivation for Davido and explained that he was going to rise from this more glorious and give more hope to more people.

See his posts below:

Nigerians react with relief as Pastor Tobi updates them on Davido and Chioma’s wellbeing

A number of Nigerians were relieved to hear that Davido and Chioma were getting stronger despite the death of their son.

"Glory be to God."

"God is wit dem"

"It's well and alhamdulilah "

"Thank God …..it is well with their soul❤️"

"God is in control ❤️"

Davido’s cousin Sina Rambo finally breaks silence on Ifeanyi’s death

One of Davido’s cousins, Sina Rambo, took to his Instagram page to share his grief over the death of Ifeanyi.

Sina made it known that he was at a loss for words. Not stopping there, he prayed for Ifeanyi to rest in power.

While some people joined Sina in mourning the dead, others slammed him for posting Ifeanyi’s picture while at it.

May God continue to console Davido and Chioma during this hard time.

Source: Legit.ng