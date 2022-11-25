Veteran Nigerian Afrobeat singer Timaya has been trending online recently as his latest single goes viral

The new single by Papi Chulo was also accompanied by a sizzling hot new music video that has got people talking

The new track is a rendition of the famous eulogy usually used by Governor Nyesom Wike's band to mock his political enemies

Nigerian singer Timaya drops new track mimicking governor Wike's trolling jingle. Photo credit: @timayatimaya/@symfoni

Source: Instagram

Timaya's new track is a remake recorded diss song usually sung by Governor Nyesom Wike's live band at events to troll the enemies and rivals of the Rivers state PDP chieftain.

The new song by Timaya accentuated the trolling effect of the diss track with lines like 'as he dey sweet us, he dey pain them and vice versa.

Celebrities have reacted to the new track hailing Timaya for his mastery of staying relevant and continued capacity to drop hit tunes over the years.

See the new music video by Timaya shared by Tunde Ednut:

See how Nigerians reacted to Timaya's new music video mimicking Gov Wike's diss sing:

@agentteepee:

"WIKE AND THE G5 suppose dey dis video ooo."

@obaksolo:

"Gbedu @timayatimaya you go dey give @nyesomw Percentage ooo."

@dare_fasasi:

"Delivery man."

@dr_prince2:

"When Peter Obi win Na this music we go Play ."

@local_manj:

"Nothing concern Timaya nd Grammy , E own na jst to make good music nd enjoy the money."

@james_atumaa:

"The video no meet up it's didn't follow the story line ....no be every video them day show yansh."

@jamesuseghan:

"Timaya just get business sense in this music industry... He is a legend... Wike will so lovw this song and PH people will finish this song in their domain.... Run it muan."

@_kofoworola37:

"Na Wike get this song even Timaya dance steps sef na Wike get am. Timaya must pay royalties to our Oga Wike."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian singer Timaya has sparked emotions amongst netizens with some of his statements during a recent interview.

Papi Chulo, during the chat, dropped multiple bombshells on the current state of the music industry in the country, the upcoming elections, and the Grammy awards.

The veteran musician noted that the current crop of Nigerian singers are way more talented and are better songwriters than his generation.

