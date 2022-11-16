Top Nigerian singer, Timaya, has shared his thoughts on people’s craze for a Grammy award

In a recent interview, the music star shed more light on being nominated for a Grammy in 2018

According to Timaya, he thinks awards are validations and he does not need that from people

Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya, got people talking on social media after he spoke at the Grammy awards.

During a recent interview, the music star was asked about being nominated for a Grammy in 2018.

It was gathered that the Nigerian singer got the nomination over his collaboration with Morgan Heritage.

Singer Timaya speaks on being nominated for a Grammy award in 2018. Photos: @timayatimaya, @Recordingacademy

While speaking on the matter, Timaya made it known that while it will be nice to win a Grammy, he is not pining for one.

According to him, he did not even post his Grammy nomination online and he was indifferent about it.

Timaya added that he thinks awards are validations. He also noted that he gets satisfaction from achieving things he sets his mind to and he does not need validation from other people.

According to Timaya:

“I don’t like awards, I love rewards”.

Timaya’s take on not needing validation from Grammys sparks reactions

After the singer spoke on his 2018 nomination as well as his opinion on awards, netizens shared their thoughts.

A number of them seemed not to take the singer seriously and accused him of “capping”.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

jordanskillzose:

"I didn't know timaya caps like this."

alabamusics:

"But award is also a reward sir... No cap."

mrnoticecollins:

"You gonna win Grammy papa, na kinG You be."

edo_nosa:

"If you win will you reject?"

waley_ice:

"Bobo no dey dull yourself his money is his reward, na business try listen to him."

clintpatrick12:

"If he non reach your hand u go say waiting I wan take do before lol chairman rest Na because he non reach ur hand lol respect large only one egberipapa "

