The internet space of Nigeria went agog on November 23, 2022, after President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the new naira notes as citizens went online to air their views about it

Veteran Nigerian comic Basketmouth too joined many other Nigerians to also react to the unveiling of the new notes with a unique view

Basketmouth noted in his reaction to the new notes that nothing is more constant in life other than change

Ace veteran Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha better known as Basketmouth recently sparked emotions online with his hilarious reaction to the newly unveiled Naira notes.

The comic shared a photo of himself in multiple colour shades on his Instagram page as he trolls the new Naira notes as nothing but just an effect of hue and saturation.

Comedian Basketmouth stirs emotions online as he shades new naira notes. Photo credit: @basketmouth/@bayoomoboriowo

Source: Instagram

However, Basketmouth also captioned his post with the famous quote that the only constant thing in life is 'change'.

The comedian's slight dig aimed at President Muhammadu Buhari's government subtly echos the heavy backlash that the new Naira notes have been subjected to since its unveiling.

Nigerians in the online community trolled the new currency as lazy, terribly designed and lacking any merit to displace the old ones.

See Basketmouth's post trolling the new naira notes below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Basketmouth's post about the new naira notes:

@emmaugolee:

"I see your true colors. Thats why I love you."

@king_fisayomi:

"Challenge Accepted federal government don enter one chance."

@thisisfecko:

"If you know, you know!"

@maryremmynjoku:

"Very significant change."

@thatforeignama_:

"At least now we go know when e don red."

@iam_zaiiii:

"The thing is just turning my eyes."

@bigtegacomedy:

"Make Rain no beat person with this money sha."

@frikyfromdahood:

"Bubu served us enough of that bro."

