An old press conference featuring music group, Psquare, and singer Wizkid has made it back to the online community

Paul of Psquare was heard talking about the future of afrobeats and how Nigerians have started paying attention to their

The singer went on to make an example of Wizkid, who was sitting beside him, and mentioned how he would soon take over the music scene

Nigerians have been taken on a trip down memory lane following rare footage of a press conference that had the Psquare brothers, Wizkid, and other top Nigerian music stakeholders in attendance.

In the video, Paul of Psquare touched on the growing influence of afrobeats and how Nigerians are moving away from their love for American music to their indigenous talents.

An old video of Psquare discussing the future of afrobeats has surfaced. Photo: @wizkidayo/@sikiruadepoju

According to Paul, the US stars have had their time and people are starting to pay closer attention to the afrobeats scene.

A portion of the video saw Paul mentioning how Nigerians who would often flood shows where foreign music stars are billed to perform now have more appreciation for afrobeats shows.

He used the moment to equally make reference to Wizkid, who was beside him, and mentioned how people now go crazy over the young singer.

Paul’s brother, Peter, also jumped in and mentioned how Wizkid is a great talent who is going to take over in future.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

@MufasaChuchu said:

"No brags P-squares saw the future and they knew wizkid was the future of which it is happening now."

@Manlikeskindo98 said:

"Really work with this people at the beginning.that’s why he sticks to the game.always fighting for Africans and paving ways for upcoming to enjoy the platform."

@emperor_dowells said:

"They outrightly believed in Wizkid."

@DJLollipop88 said:

"Prophesying without knowing!!"

@Emmanuel4real13 said:

"Biz wiz never give up. From way back him keep pushing until him Hit the Top Tnx to P. Square that saw it in Him at least that help also in his career right now."

@DStubbornPrince said:

"Omo... This small boy, small now doing what they told him to do in a more mad form!"

