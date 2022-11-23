Media personality Daddy Freeze has taken to social media to hail the smart investment decision of singer Wizkid

This comes after FakeWatchBuster certified the music star’s Richard Mille RM030 luxury wristwatch as an original piece

According to Freeze, the wrist watch which was around N25m back in 2011 is now worth about N232 million due to a rise in exchange rates

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, is a lover of luxury items, which explains why he has taken to social media to hail singer Wizkid.

Freeze took to his Instagram page with a recent report by FakeWatchBuster in which the Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner’s Richard Mille RM030 watch was certified as original.

OAP Freeze reacts as FakeWatchBuster certifies Wizkid's Richard Mille as original. Photo: @wizkiday/@fakewatchbuster

Source: Instagram

The OAP congratulated Wizkid and proceeded to explain how the singer made a smart investment decision by purchasing the watch.

According to Freeze, the same piece cost about N25 million in 2011 when the dollar was just about N165, but the price has greatly tripled today. He wrote:

“In 2011 a U.S. dollar sold for 165 Naira so this watch would have been worth about N25 million. Today, with the dollar exchanging for over N800 that same watch at the current price of $290k would fetch N232 million Naira.”

The top OAP added that while it is safer to invest in real estate, he would also advise those who have the means to consider investing in luxury wristwatches.

See his post below:

Social media users react

dafeycruz said:

"When daddyfreeze speaks u listen, investments doesn't revolve around real estate alone. Cars, jewelry, wristwatches are more lucrative businesses than real estate."

tylerbankz_ said:

"This is all ignorance! Read about Warren buffet and he’ll school you about real estate investment. You can’t always be right freeze and there’s absolutely nothing bad in being wring. Houses are better investment here in USA NY. I don’t know the USA you’re talking about."

luxury.stan said:

"Jewelry is just a luxury. Buy it only to satisfy your urge! But In 2 to 4 of waiting on queue for it, real estate investment has already started bringing in ROI (return on investment) Real estate has been proven to be the most secured investment!"

therealyarns said:

"Nice! My opinion is this; The percentage of people that care for such expensive watches even amongst the 1% is slim. And chances are, they won't go looking for second hand watches to buy. Besides the appreciation in price, a good investment should also have huge demand. Everyone lives in houses (owned or rented). I rest my case."

officialspeck said:

"I dunno how you certify this things but if you buy a house equivalent to the cost of the watch it will double or even triple in same duration the watch value will increase it’s a bet and a sure one."

