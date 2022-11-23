Some Nigerians on social media have reacted to the unveiling of the new currency by the federal government.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, November 23, unveiled the new naira notes before the federal executive council (FEC) meeting at the state house, Abuja.

The new notes presented to the public are the 1000, 500 and 200 naira notes.

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the new naira notes. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad.

Source: Twitter

According many Nigerians on social media, what the federal government did should not be called naira redesign but colour change. They accused the federal government of wasting money on a redesign that did not come out well.

Here are different reactions from, Nigerians.

Victor Uwak

"These so called new notes are a misprint that came in Magenta wrong photo settings and they have produced billions and fid not know how to get rid of the notes so they have have to pretend it's new and push it into the system period. What a Fraudulent Scam on Nigeria."

Olisa of Igbo-Ukwu

"Is English this hard? This is not redesigned; it's colour changed......all designs, font type and positions are the same. Please if am wrong a professionally designer should correct me.....all I can see is colour change."

Richard Ozili

"Arrant nonsense, the colour is so childish. I will never touch this note in the next 10 yrs until it’s changed."

Nickysualla

"When people who dont have anything to offer are elected... such is the result."

Etsu

"This just looks like filters were added in the pictures. There’s no change whatsoever. Really poor."

PROF LATTE

"What's redesigned about this? They just changed the the hue/saturation of these currencies."

LasgidiBOY

"Is this playing....CBN go soak old notes inside Adire , come turn am to Kampala...come say nah new notes."

Jude

"So the redesign is all about changing the color? I’ve checked the 1000 with old note and there is zero difference. So this regime failed to remove the Arabic inscription in our Naira notes. APC days are numbered, if APC rig 2023 election it will be disastrous."

Law Student

"So this was what they spent billions of naira on ..gawd what is this APC govt doing to us."

David Harts

@DavidHarts2

"Confused people's colours. Anyway, Thank God for the new designs. Now, let @cenbank stick to the deadline for returning all the old notes to the bank. Anyone who keeps the old notes beyond January 31, 2023; should use it to sew clothes for himself. Our votes must count."

Big ED

"This will be the most confusing thing ever. A currency redesign like this should be distinct and outstanding. These notes look like the former notes that escaped the printer without one of the component CYMK colors. It is a lazy joke."

Eli

"This new design just made scammers who make fake naira notes richer, and lots of vendors and shops will reject this money immediately coz they think it's fake."

XXVM

"50naira and 1000naira have the same color, 200naira looks like 10naira and there's a hint of 20naira in the 500naira. Probably the same person or group was used for both the redesign of these currencies."

Source: Legit.ng