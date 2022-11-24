Popular Nigerian influencer Eni Adeoluwa has left social media users buzzing with his recent tweets

The makeup and crocs ambassador had, in a tweet, revealed he spends N22,000 to get his hair cut

Many people have since taken to the comment section to react to the influencer's revelation

It is no news that women spend a lot more money styling their hair that men do, especially seeing as the popular choice for most men is a simple haircut.

Perhaps, this explains why Eni Adeoluwa's tweet about the price of his haircut is making waves on the internet.

The popular influencer and content creator had earlier put out a tweet in which he revealed that the salon he gets his hair cut charges the sum of N22,000 for walk-in services.

According to the tweet, he only just discovered that he could get home services for the same amount in another place.

He wrote:

"My salon charges 22K walk-ins for my haircut, and I just found out I could have been getting that for home service in another place. I'm crying!"

After the tweet went viral, Eni made a follow-up tweet in which he tried to justify the amount as he revealed that a haircut wasn't the only thing he got.

He tweeted:

"Wait o! You guys, I dye my hair when I go to the salon, so it's not just the cutting; to be fair, that's the relative price they charge for it. I'm just saying I could have been getting that at home instead of going to the salon."

Internet users react to Eni's tweet about N22k haircut

opeyemifamakin:

"Omo, these influencers have money o. God when."

_______fantasma______:

"U pay 22k to cut hair. When you turn samson? Abi your barber na Delilah?"

sharon.chigozirim:

"Everybody just dey cap these days."

coxie_thebrand:

"Lagos will use packaging and finish people. You won’t know when you pay a lot for their services. That’s what I’ve been begging PH brands to do. Package well and charge your worth!"

dubbie_honcho:

"Small money don enter pocket them go come begin do like say them no know where them dey barb hair for 1k. Them go still give you biscuits sef."

Some others decided to troll:

frankhasaplan:

"lol 22k … I spend 100k and it comes with a expense paid trip to Kenya."

soft_santus:

"Well that’s too small tho,i pay 500k for haircut and dem dey give me cow everytime i patronize them"

robyekpo:

"I'm trying to imagine which saloon is that. Because it's very cheap sef. My own saloon charges 52k for haircut and they'll give you champagne and grilled fish while you wait "

cindys_makeover:

"I’m telling you ooo , just yesterday oo I went to have my hair cut I paid 1million naira and they gave me azul bottle while I wait "

