A screenshot of an internet fraudster's conversation with a potential victim has surfaced in the online community

The fraudster used a viral meme of Nollywood’s Osita Iheme to demand medical financial aid from the unsuspecting individual

Social media users who reacted to the screenshot had different things to say, with some quickly recognising the photo as one of Pawpaw's viral memes

In a disturbing case of identity theft, an internet fraudster tried to scam an unsuspecting victim using a viral meme of Nollywood’s Osita Iheme.

A screenshot of the individual’s conversation with the victim surfaced in the online community and stirred reactions from Nigerians.

'Yahoo boy' allegedly uses Osita Iheme's photo to scam 'oyinbo'. Photo: @ositaiheme

Source: Instagram

The fraudster, who appeared to be posing as a lady, had sent a meme of the actor in which he was hospitalised.

When asked what was wrong, the fraudster claimed to be a parent of the ailing Iheme and said doctors requested about N1.3 million for his treatment.

Check out a screenshot of the conversation below:

Social media users react

juls_godwin said:

"Memes wey we dey do with the picture, E reach your turn, you wan use am collect money bros no be sooo."

robinsongudn said:

"Pawpaw eyes don see shege for this life ."

daphnesimport said:

"Pawpaw wey indians dey use as memes . Only if d client no dey on social media sha."

chrismarios.comm said:

"We have to declare a national paw paw day at this point."

flamezyofficial_ said:

"Paw Paw wen we dey take him meme hold body jeje, e reach your turn, you use am run scam! Pablo you do this one."

thegeminicookiee said:

"Wetin then no use paw-paw do for this life."

Source: Legit.ng