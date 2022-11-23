“He’s My Sick Son”: Screenshot Goes Viral As ‘Yahoo Boy’ Allegedly Uses Osita Iheme’s Photo to Scam ‘Oyinbo’
- A screenshot of an internet fraudster's conversation with a potential victim has surfaced in the online community
- The fraudster used a viral meme of Nollywood’s Osita Iheme to demand medical financial aid from the unsuspecting individual
- Social media users who reacted to the screenshot had different things to say, with some quickly recognising the photo as one of Pawpaw's viral memes
In a disturbing case of identity theft, an internet fraudster tried to scam an unsuspecting victim using a viral meme of Nollywood’s Osita Iheme.
A screenshot of the individual’s conversation with the victim surfaced in the online community and stirred reactions from Nigerians.
The fraudster, who appeared to be posing as a lady, had sent a meme of the actor in which he was hospitalised.
When asked what was wrong, the fraudster claimed to be a parent of the ailing Iheme and said doctors requested about N1.3 million for his treatment.
Check out a screenshot of the conversation below:
Social media users react
juls_godwin said:
"Memes wey we dey do with the picture, E reach your turn, you wan use am collect money bros no be sooo."
robinsongudn said:
"Pawpaw eyes don see shege for this life ."
daphnesimport said:
"Pawpaw wey indians dey use as memes . Only if d client no dey on social media sha."
chrismarios.comm said:
"We have to declare a national paw paw day at this point."
flamezyofficial_ said:
"Paw Paw wen we dey take him meme hold body jeje, e reach your turn, you use am run scam! Pablo you do this one."
thegeminicookiee said:
"Wetin then no use paw-paw do for this life."
Nigerian man who used to be an internet fraudster shares transformation video
In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man took the internet by surprise after sharing his transformation story.
The individual came clean about getting into internet fraud after gaining admission to the university.
Things, however, took a positive turn for him after he encountered God and decided to lead a straightforward life. His story sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media.
